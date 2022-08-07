Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT at $197.50

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($268.04) to €215.00 ($221.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

