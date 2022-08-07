Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $37.60

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Avid Technology by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Avid Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

