Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $181.38

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $152.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.