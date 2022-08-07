Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 3,527

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

SXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,981 ($36.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,897.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,897.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 980.59. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

