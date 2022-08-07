Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $11.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY raised its stake in Angi by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

