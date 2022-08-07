Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3027 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANGPY opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

