Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $54.46. 387,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000,034 shares in the company, valued at $312,831,519.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,261 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

