Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 387,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000,034 shares in the company, valued at $312,831,519.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,831,519.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 417,030 shares of company stock worth $18,924,261 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.