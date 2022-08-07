Apron Network (APN) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Apron Network (APN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $384,607.49 and $177,065.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.