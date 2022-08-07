Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Aptinyx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 242,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,757. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a current ratio of 22.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
See Also
