APYSwap Trading Up 8% This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $475,325.78 and $59,568.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

