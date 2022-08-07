Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $916.75

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.75 ($11.23) and traded as low as GBX 891 ($10.92). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 907.50 ($11.12), with a volume of 1,635 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £136.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,520.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 878.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 917.21.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

