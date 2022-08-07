ArdCoin Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $12,164.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

