Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Capitalization of $175,699.64

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $175,699.64 and $63,769.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,014,184 coins and its circulating supply is 81,150,412 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

