Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHH. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 361,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

