Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 361,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.