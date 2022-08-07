Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

