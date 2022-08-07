Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

AJG opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $163.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

