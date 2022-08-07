Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Announces Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Artivion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Trading Down 2.6 %

AORT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 224,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

