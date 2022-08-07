Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Artivion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,928. The company has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.38. Artivion has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.