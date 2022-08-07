ATB Capital Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.17. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$26.80.

Insider Activity

Air Canada Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.