Attila (ATT) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Attila (ATT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Attila has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.