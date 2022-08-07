Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $415,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

