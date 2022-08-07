Auxilium Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $77,984.33 and approximately $9,000.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Profile
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Auxilium Coin Trading
