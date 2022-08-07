Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

