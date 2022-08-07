Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

