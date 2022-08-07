Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

