Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after purchasing an additional 339,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

