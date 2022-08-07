Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

