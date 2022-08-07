Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.6% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 10,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

