Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

