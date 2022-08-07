Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 58,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

