Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

