AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.48 ($24.21) on Wednesday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

