AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

