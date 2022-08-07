B. Riley Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.