Baanx (BXX) Market Cap Reaches $196,036.48

Baanx (BXX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Baanx has a market cap of $196,036.48 and $3,706.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Baanx Profile

BXX is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baanx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.