Baby Doge Coin Achieves Market Cap of $157.51 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $157.51 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00612575 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.