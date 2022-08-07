Badger DAO Price Tops $4.80 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00020666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $60.24 million and $5.10 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

