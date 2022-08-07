Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.12 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00027130 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $264.98 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,353,266 coins and its circulating supply is 42,206,530 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

