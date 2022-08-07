Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.