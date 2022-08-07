Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.