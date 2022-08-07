Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ball Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Further Reading
