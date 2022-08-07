Banc of California, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Banc of California has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.2 %

BANC stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. Banc of California has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BANC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banc of California by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

