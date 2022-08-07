Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

