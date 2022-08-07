Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 14,953 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

MU stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.