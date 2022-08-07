Banco Santander S.A. Buys 333 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,916,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

