Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,540 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

