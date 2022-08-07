Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

