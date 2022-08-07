Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.