Banco Santander S.A. Sells 177,664 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,664 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.