Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,415 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $356.84 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day moving average of $336.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

